2018 chit fund case: Halishahar Municipality chief’s custody extended

TMC leader and Halishahar Municipality chairman Raju Sahani, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with a 2018 chit fund case on September 2, was remanded in judicial custody for another 14 days by a court on Thursday.

The CBI had on September 2 raided the residence of Sahani and claimed to have seized Rs 8 lakh in cash, a firearm with live cartridges and several properties related documents.

Praying for Sahani’s bail, his lawyers Pradeep Kar and Soumen Chatterjee stated that the CBI could not provide any evidence showing Sahani’s involvement with Sunmarg Welfare Organisation — the ponzi chit fund firm. “Sahani is a businessman. It is not unusual for him to have such an amount of money. The main accused have been granted bail. They are walking free outside. If they cannot destroy evidence, then how will Sahani destroy the evidence?” said Kar.