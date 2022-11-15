2014 TET candidates List: ‘Mamata, Amit Shah, Dilip Ghosh’ in list, Board says ‘just a coincidence’

Amid the ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in teachers’ recruitment in West Bengal schools, a fresh row erupted on Monday as names resembling several politicians were found in the list of 1.25 lakh candidates who appeared in the 2014 Teachers Eligibility Test (TEST).

Pointing to the names of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in the candidates’ list, lawyer Firdous Shamim said that that he would urge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court who is already hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the teachers appointments to take note of it.

“It is quite normal that two or more persons share the same name. There is nothing surprising in it. But the questions rise because of the conduct of the primary board in the last three to four years in appointing teachers. It is the duty and responsibility of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Board to clear the confusion regarding this. We will try to attract thw attention of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on this as he is hearing the case,” said Shamim, who represents several petitioners.

According to him, names of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty and TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also appeared in the candidate list. In fact, the name of Dilip Ghosh appeared twice.

On the directions of the High Court, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Board on Monday published the names of 1.25 lakh candidates who took the 2014 TET.

The WBBPE denied any wrongdoings and said it was only a coincidence that names of political leaders matched with the names of several candidates.

“I am sharing the list of such names with their personal details. You can see it for yourself. I am clearly saying that these are genuine candidates. If you have any doubts then you can give them a call and verify yourself. Even three of my namesakes are on this list,” WBBPE president Goutam Paul said at a press conference.

Advertisement

The WBBPE also shared information of such candidates along with their mobile numbers.