2011 hooch deaths: Calcutta HC sentences four to life imprisonment

The Calcutta High Court on Friday sentenced to life four persons accused in the 2011 Sangrampur hooch tragedy case in which 172 people had died.

Sixth Additional District Judge (ADJ) of Alipore Civil and Criminal court Parthasarathi Chakraborty pronounced the quantum of punishment. A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on each of the accused. They had been convicted on Thursday.

Those who have been convicted includes main accused Noor Islam alias Khora Badshah, Dukhi Laskar, Khairul Laskar and Nazmul alias Kola Laskar. The court on Thursday had acquitted six other accused, including Islam’s wife Shakila Bibi, due to lack of evidence.

They have been convicted under IPC sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence). As per CID sources, postmortem reports had suggested that the death was caused due to methyl alcohol toxicity which led to respiratory and cardiac failure.

In 2011, soon after the incident came to light, two separate FIRs were lodged at Usthi and Mograhat police stations and later state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the probe. During the course of investigation, the CID had arrested 10 people. Two of the accused are still absconding.

The incident had triggered massive anger among people and people had destroyed several hooch manufacturing units. The newly elected Mamata Banerjee’s government had then announced Rs 2 lakh to each of the families of the deceased.

“It was a team effort of the CID which brought justice to one of the largest mass murder. It is the first such verdict in any hooch case in Bengal,” said Investigation Officer in the case Simul Sarkar.

After hearing the verdict, Khora Badshah broke down outside the court and said, “I will appeal to the High Court against this verdict.”

