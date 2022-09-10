2010 Mangalkot Blast Case: Anubrata acquitted for lack of evidence

A special court in Bidhannagar on Friday acquitted Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, and party MLA Sheikh Shahnawaz and 12 others in 2010 Mangalkot blast case, citing lack of evidence.

The judge of the MP-MLA court held that the prosecution could not prove from the testimonies of witnesses that the accused were present at the scene of violence.

“With no evidence against him (Anubrata Mondal), the court acquitted him,” Shouvik Basu, the lawyer of Mondal said.

Several people were injured in an explosion in Mallikpur area of Mangalkot police station in Purba Bardhaman district in March 2010. It was alleged that a few workers of CPI(M) were injured in a clash with TMC supporters. The CPI(M)-led Left Front was in power then.

Initially, there were 15 accused, but one of them died during the trial. Shahnawaz is, at present, TMC MLA from Ketugram.

On Friday, Mondal was brought to the MP-MLA court in Bidhannagar from the Asansol correctional facility. Mondal is currently in judicial custody following his arrest by the CBI on August 11 in the cattle smuggling case.

Following his acquittal, Mondal claimed that he had been framed in the case. He also said that he has the support of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“No one spends the entire life behind bars. So, I will also be out soon. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is beside me, and this is more than enough for me. I have nothing more to say,” Mondal told mediapersons.

On asked if he was hopeful of being acquitted in other case, Mondal said: “Just wait and watch.”

On Thursday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had asked party workers to give a hero’s welcome to Mondal once he is out of jail.

“Keshto (Anubrata) is unwell. Every election, they restrict his movement thinking it will bolster their prospects. If they think these measures will help them secure even two seats in Parliament, they will not succeed. Those who have come from Birbhum should intensify their fight three times till Keshto returns. Give him a heroic welcome when he returns from jail. He deserves it,” said Banerjee at a special TMC session in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee over giving “heroic welcome” to Mondal. “To meet this hero, she (Mamata) will have to go to Tihar Jail,” said Adhikari.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said with Mondal’s arrest, “things have improved in Birbhum”.

“Things have already changed in Birbhum. People are living life without fear… A man used to tell a story that his grandfather was very brave. One day he entered the tiger’s cage. Then? He couldn’t go out anymore. I wonder if this is Anubrata Mondal’s fate too,” Ghosh said.