20,000 in Bengal to receive the jab; CM to supervise, interact

With 210 centres across West Bengal ready to inoculate around 20,000 frontline workers from 9 am on Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will virtually supervise the first phase of the vaccination drive from the Nabanna State Secretariat from 1 pm and is likely to visit one of the centres.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Health Secretary N S Nigam will also join Banerjee at the secretariat. Sources said the chief minister would also virtually interact with people.

According to sources, she has instructed her party leaders to keep an eye on the vaccination drive in their respective areas.

In Kolkata, 18 centres, including medical colleges, will administer vaccines while Howrah district has six such centres.

Senior health officials on Friday inspected the vaccination centre at SSKM Hospital which has registered 10,000 for the shot.

Chief Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam said each centre will vaccinate 100 people daily.

“We have five sites where vaccines will be given tomorrow. All arrangements have been made. A team will be there to assist people,” said a doctor of Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital in North 24 Parganas district.

West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 Covishield doses for the first phase. Around 90,000 frontline health workers at government and private hospitals have been enrolled for the first phase of the vaccination process.

The state has distributed the vaccines to all districts with Kolkata receiving the highest number. The vaccines were distributed to four primary health centres, three private hospitals and four government hospitals in Kolkata on Friday. The four government hospitals are MR Bangur, BC Roy Children’s Hospital, Beleghata ID Hospital and Command Hospital in Alipore. Traffic police created green corridors for vaccine transportation to some hospitals.

The state government had earlier allowed the use of private hospitals as vaccination centres after a meeting with the authorities of such medical establishments.

In a letter sent to all states, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared vaccination protocol. The letter stated that only people above the age of 18 should be vaccinated. The ministry has mandated a gap of 28 days between two doses for an individual. The ministry also sent a factsheet on the two vaccines — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield — and has asked the states to share it with programme managers, cold chain handlers and vaccinators.

West Bengal Covid recovery rate nears 97%

Kolkata: West Bengal on Friday discharged 656 Covid-19 patients against 623 new cases on Friday. With this, active cases declined to 7,223 while the recovery rate increased to 96.94 per cent. The state registered 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 10,026.

Among the new positive cases, 171 were reported from Kolkata, 185 from North 24 Parganas district. Of the 16 deaths, five each were reported from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. As many as 30,560 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 75,91,121. ENS