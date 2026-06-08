20 Trinamool MPs in huddle at undisclosed location amid party revolt: Sources

20 Trinamool MPs at undisclosed location, in talks to form a separate block or resign, say sources amid party revolt. 

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Manoj C.G
3 min readUpdated: Jun 8, 2026 01:15 PM IST
Trinamool MPs are at an undisclosed location.The Trinamool Congress is facing a fresh political crisis, with sources claiming that around 20 MPs are at an undisclosed location. (File Photo)
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The stage of the meltdown in Trinamool Congress in the aftermath of the West Bengal Assembly election has shifted from Kolkata to Delhi. About 20 of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs, sources have said, are holed up in an undisclosed location in Delhi. This is playing out at a time when party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Trinamool general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, are in Delhi to attend a meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc. The rebel MPs, it is learnt, are discussing two options: to send a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asking to be treated as a separate bloc and not under Abhishek Banerjee as parliamentary party leader; the second option they are discussing, sources said, is to go for mass resignation.

If any of these plans are put into motion today, Mamata Banerjee would be suffering a massive setback during a visit to Delhi.

A Trinamool insider close to Mamata Banerjee, however, claimed that the rebel camp of MPs does not have 20 lawmakers.  And in that scenario, the insider said, the rebels would attract provisions of the anti-defection law.

Trinamool MP quits party

Earlier today, Trinamool’s veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the party’s primary membership and as the member of the Upper House.

“In the recently held election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the people have given huge mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the first time in the history of the state to put an end to 15-year anarchical rule of the Trinamool Congress arising out of widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in the field of health, education, industry, law and order, employment, etc. Meanwhile, the newly elected people’s government has started taking initiatives for overall development and reconstruction of West Bengal as per its Election Manifesto,” Roy said in a statement.

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“In respectful acceptance of this historic verdict of the people, I have resigned today from the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) as a member and also from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress,” he added.

Mamata’s damage control bid

In a desperate attempt to keep her house in order, Mamata Banerjee has effected a major organisational reshuffle. While Abhishek Banerjee continues to be the party’s national general secretary, two joint national secretaries – Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen – have been appointed. The move has been seen as Mamata Banerjee limiting her nephew’s say in organisational decisions.

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A senior Trinamool MP said, “Mamata Banerjee already understood that the main discontent in the party’s rank and file is against Abhishek Banerjee. Already, during her organisation reshuffle, Mamata gave space to other senior MPs like Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen to assist Abhishek. She is desperate now to regain her footing in the party as well as credibility on the national stage.”

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Manoj C.G
Manoj C.G

Manoj C G currently serves as the Chief of National Political Bureau at The Indian Express. A veteran journalist with a career spanning nearly two decades, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the publication's coverage of India's political landscape. Experience & Career: Manoj has built a robust career in political journalism, marked by a transition from wire service reporting to in-depth newspaper analysis. The Indian Express (2008 – Present): He joined the organization in 2008 and has risen to lead the National Political Bureau, overseeing key political coverage. Press Trust of India (PTI): Prior to his tenure at The Indian Express, Manoj worked with India’s premier news agency, PTI, honing his skills in breaking news and accurate reporting. Expertise & Focus Areas: As a seasoned political observer, Manoj focuses on the nuances of governance and party dynamics. National Politics: extensive reporting on the central government, parliamentary affairs, and national elections. Political Strategy: Deep analysis of party structures, coalition politics, and the shifting ideologies within the Indian political spectrum. Bureau Leadership: directing a team of reporters to cover the most critical developments in the nation's capital. Authoritativeness & Trust: Manoj’s authoritativeness is grounded in his nearly 20 years of field experience and his leadership role at a legacy newspaper. His long-standing association with The Indian Express underscores a reputation for consistency, editorial integrity, and rigorous reporting standards required of a Bureau Chief. Find all stories by Manoj C G here. ... Read More

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