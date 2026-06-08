20 Trinamool MPs in huddle at undisclosed location amid party revolt: Sources

The stage of the meltdown in Trinamool Congress in the aftermath of the West Bengal Assembly election has shifted from Kolkata to Delhi. About 20 of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs, sources have said, are holed up in an undisclosed location in Delhi. This is playing out at a time when party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and Trinamool general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, are in Delhi to attend a meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc. The rebel MPs, it is learnt, are discussing two options: to send a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asking to be treated as a separate bloc and not under Abhishek Banerjee as parliamentary party leader; the second option they are discussing, sources said, is to go for mass resignation.

If any of these plans are put into motion today, Mamata Banerjee would be suffering a massive setback during a visit to Delhi.

A Trinamool insider close to Mamata Banerjee, however, claimed that the rebel camp of MPs does not have 20 lawmakers. And in that scenario, the insider said, the rebels would attract provisions of the anti-defection law.

Trinamool MP quits party

Earlier today, Trinamool’s veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the party’s primary membership and as the member of the Upper House.

“In the recently held election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the people have given huge mandate in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the first time in the history of the state to put an end to 15-year anarchical rule of the Trinamool Congress arising out of widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in the field of health, education, industry, law and order, employment, etc. Meanwhile, the newly elected people’s government has started taking initiatives for overall development and reconstruction of West Bengal as per its Election Manifesto,” Roy said in a statement.

“In respectful acceptance of this historic verdict of the people, I have resigned today from the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) as a member and also from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress,” he added.

Mamata’s damage control bid

In a desperate attempt to keep her house in order, Mamata Banerjee has effected a major organisational reshuffle. While Abhishek Banerjee continues to be the party’s national general secretary, two joint national secretaries – Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen – have been appointed. The move has been seen as Mamata Banerjee limiting her nephew’s say in organisational decisions.

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A senior Trinamool MP said, “Mamata Banerjee already understood that the main discontent in the party’s rank and file is against Abhishek Banerjee. Already, during her organisation reshuffle, Mamata gave space to other senior MPs like Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen to assist Abhishek. She is desperate now to regain her footing in the party as well as credibility on the national stage.”