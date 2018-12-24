20 shanties gutted in fire at Kolkata slum, none hurt

At least 20 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a slum in Kolkata’s Duttabad area Sunday morning. No casualties were reported.

“The fire broke out at the slum around 9 am. Local residents tried to douse the flames using water from a nearby pond. Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was soon brought under control. Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire may have originated from a short circuit,” a fire brigade official said.

The new state Fire and Emergency Services Minister (independent charge) Sujit Bose visited the spot.

“The residents were evacuated from the shanties quickly. Local residents first kept the fire under control. It was finally brought under control at 11 am. We are at present assessing the damage and loss to property. We are also compiling a list of families who have been affected by the fire. They will be provided compensation,” Bose said.