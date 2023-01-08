2 suspected IS operatives held in Howrah: STF

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested two persons, suspected to be terrorists allied to ISIS, from Howrah’s Tikiapara area.

A senior police officer said that acting on a tip-off from a central investigation agency, a Kolkata Police STF team picked up the duo from their hideout in Tikiapara’s Aftabuddin Munshi Lane.

“Both persons are involved in spreading tentacles of the terror group in Howrah. We are questioning them to understand more about their roles,” said the officer, adding that they were also involved in “brainwashing local youths towards anti-national activities”.