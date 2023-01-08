2 suspected IS operatives held in Howrah: STF

scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested two persons, suspected to be terrorists allied to ISIS, from Howrah’s Tikiapara area.

“Both persons are involved in spreading tentacles of the terror group in Howrah. We are questioning them to understand more about their roles,” said the officer, adding that they were also involved in “brainwashing local youths towards anti-national activities”.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 02:43 IST
