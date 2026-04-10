2 states and 2 FIRs: Bengal artists’ forum seeks overhaul of safety protocols after death of actor Rahul Banerjee

Nearly 10 days since the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, two FIRs and an ongoing inter-state investigation have ignited a rallying cry for justice, with the entertainment industry demanding an impartial probe and a radical overhaul of on-set safety protocols.

Banerjee died due to drowning during the shooting of television serial Bholey Baba Par Karega at Talsari beach near Digha on March 29. His autopsy report showed that his lungs had swollen to nearly twice their normal size, a condition typical of prolonged submersion, police said.

The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum last week lodged a police complaint against the production house Magic Moments Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd at Regent Park Police station in Kolkata followed by another complaint by his wife and actor Priyanka Sarkar with the Talsari Police. The two FIRs against production house Magic Moments Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd named writer and producer Leena Gangopadhyay, director Saibal Banerjee, and other members, including Subhashis Mondal, Shantanu Nandy, Chandra Shekhar Chakraborty.

While the FIR with the Kolkata Police accused the production house of conducting the shoot in a “negligent manner”, Sarkar’s complaint with Odisha Police alleged the producers lacked valid shooting permits and chose a location with high risk. She also alleged that despite warnings from locals about the dangerous conditions, the production house went ahead without adequate safety measures.

The Odisha Police has registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 106(1) (death by negligence), Section 240 (giving false statements), and Section 3(5) (joint liability/crime committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to sources, the Odisha Police has also sought from West Bengal Police photos and videos captured during the shoot for investigation.

In a bid to tighten safety protocols during shoot, the fraternity members have proposed several measures and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is expected to be finalised within the next 15 to 30 days, sources said, adding new insurance policies are also being drafted to cover both artistes and crew members.

Story continues below this ad

According to sources, the entertainment industry members have also called for a boycott of the production houses, including Magic Moments Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd and Magic Moments Motion Pictures and Organic Studios Pvt Ltd (owned by Leena’s son, Arka Gangopadhyay) till the matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, the incident has also evoked sharp reactions from political figures and industry veterans who have questioned the complete suspension of work.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Rahul’s death is really unfortunate. I loved him dearly. If there has been any kind of negligence, action must be taken. The film industry demanding justice is also understandable. But if there is a call for no actor risking their lives, then that should be applicable for the stunt performers as well. A stuntman does the work and the limelight is taken by actors. Also, one can call off work but all I want to say is that no one should try to give this incident a political color.”

Actor Sreelekha Mitra questioned the Forum’s decision to strike, highlighting the plight of daily-wage technicians who suffer the most when production stops.

Story continues below this ad

“West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum strike ghoshona korlo, shadharon technicians jaader daily wages jotshamannyo taader ki kore cholbe bhebe dekhechen nishchoi!!!!! Swaroop Biswas n company jaara kathae kathae artists, technician der ban ba suspend kore den taarao ei strike ghoshonar ongsho?!!!! And people are ok with this. Wow… High time address the ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM na hole ei accident, suicide, fear psychosis choltei thakbe, apnarai kaaj korben apnarai dekhben…baki apnara sob bojhen na bojhar bhaan kore (West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum called strike but hope you have taken into consideration the techinicianns who sustain on meagre wages. Swaroop Biswas and folks who frequently call strikes and suspend workers are also a part of this. And people are ok with this. Wow… High time address the ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM. Or else accidents, suicides, fear psychosis will keep happening),” Mitra posted on Facebook.

Speaking to the media, she said, “Rahul’s death is unfortunate. But it is also easy for the actors to call off work and sit at home for days. But what about the technicians? If you look closely, everyone has their own agenda. There is politics both on and off the field. You never know who is pretending and who is genuinely fighting for a cause. Who is actually bothered or who just has an axe to grind against Leena Gangopadhyay. The line between reel and real has been blurred.”

According to sources, the Forum is not limiting its boycott to Bengal. Vice President and actor Prosenjit Chatterjee had earlier said that the organisation is appealing to national-level bodies in the Hindi entertainment circuit to halt the pan-India operations of the two production houses.

“As of now, their work in Bengal has been halted. Everyone, please wait a few more days to see what else the Forum is planning. Bengali actors and technicians are no longer willing to risk their lives for these productions,” said a source.

Story continues below this ad

“We had sent a letter to the production house on behalf of the Forum seeking a reply on how the incident happened. The letter was sent on April 1 and we received a reply on April 2 but it was vague in nature. We have already registered an FIR. Till we find out the truth, there has been a consensus to discontinue any work with the production houses concerned and the production house with which the producers of this production house is associated with,” Prosenjit Chatterjee told The Indian Express.

The Indian Express tried to contact Leena Gangopadhyay but she did not respond to the call and messages.