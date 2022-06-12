Bhabanipur double murder: 2 more accused arrested from Odisha & UP

Police have arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a Gujarati couple in Bhawanipore area, taking the total number of people arrested in connection with the killings to five.

According to police, one person was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura while another from Odisha’s Jajpur area in separate raids conducted by two teams of Kolkata Police late Friday evening. Police, however, said the mastermind was yet to be arrested. Earlier, three persons were arrested from the city in the case.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said, “Both persons are directly involved in the crime. The accused were present at the residence of the deceased couple at the time of the murder. We are questioning them. Both are being brought to Kolkata.”

According to the senior officer, one person is a resident of Howrah’s Liluah area, while the other is from Jinjirabazar in South 24 Parganas district.

On June 6, businessman Ashok Shah and his wife Rashmita were found dead in their flat on Harish Mukherjee Road, a high-security zone area due to its proximity to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence.