scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

2 men held for suspected ISIS links raised funds to send to Syria: STF

The two accused were sent to 12-day police custody. Saddam was working from home for nearly two years, it is learnt. Officials said Saddam was first influenced by ISIS ideology through radical literature and videos and he then radicalised Sayeed, his childhood friend.  

“They used to communicate secretly through messaging platforms using coded language. Our investigation so far has revealed that they were raising money to send it to Syria," STF Joint Commissioner of Police V Solomon Nesakumar said.

The two men from Howrah arrested on Saturday over their alleged links with the terror outfit ISIS were raising money to send it to Syria, the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has said.

The duo, identified as Mohammad Saddam (28), a mechanical engineering graduate who works with a Noida-based private firm, and his accomplice Sayeed Ahmed (30), had raised about Rs 30,000 for the purpose before being arrested, a senior officer claimed.

The two accused were sent to 12-day police custody. Saddam was working from home for nearly two years, it is learnt. Officials said Saddam was first influenced by ISIS ideology through radical literature and videos and he then radicalised Sayeed, his childhood friend.

“They used to communicate secretly through messaging platforms using coded language. Our investigation so far has revealed that they were raising money to send it to Syria,” STF Joint Commissioner of Police V Solomon Nesakumar said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Tapes Attached
Delhi Confidential: No Tapes Attached
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...

“We suspect more people are involved in these activities and have got some leads in this regard.  We will get to the bottom of this as our investigation progresses,” another official said .

Their laptops and mobiles have been recovered and will be examined thoroughly. The police are also trying to  find out if they have any Bangladesh links. They are also probing their alleged communication with their Pakistan-based handlers besides the possibility of their involvement in the procurement of explosives, recruitment of youths for radical activities.

TMC, Opposition trade charges

Meanwhile, the arrest of the two suspected ISIS operatives has triggered a political blame game in the state.  CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “It is a cause of concern that Bengal is turning into a haven for such elements. The activities of terror outfits in have increased in the state.”

Advertisement

BJP leader Rahul Sinha claimed that appeasement politics of the Mamata Banerjee-led government has led to such incidents in Bengal. “Every terror attack or bomb explosion have some Bengal connection. Such elements feel safe in the state.

More from Kolkata

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “It is not new that Bengal is used as a passage by some terror operatives to travel to other places.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 04:13 IST
Next Story

Historian William Dalrymple: There’s a tendency in Indian history to have everyone as either a demon or an angel

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close