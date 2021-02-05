2 men found dead in Newton; 1 arrested

In another incident at Newtown, a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his cousin over a ancestral property dispute. (Representational)

Two men were found murdered in separate incidents in Newtown area under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on Thursday. A man has been arrested in one of the cases.

Tax consultant Rajib Kumar Singh, a resident of Narkeldanga Main Road, was found dead with head injuries inflicted with a blunt object at his childhood friend Rakesh Kumar Jha’s house at Hatiara Jheelbagan near Indira Gopal High School. Rajib had been staying at his friend’s house for the past four-five days.

“The body was found on the first floor room. The walls of the room had blood stains,” said an officer from Eco Park Police Station.

“An eyewitness has revealed that Rakesh left with his wife, Soni Jha, for her dialysis at Dreemland Nursing Home, Shyambazar, at 6 am on Thursday. Later, his father, Ashok, discovered Rajib’s body and asked Rakesh to call an ambulance. By the time the ambulance arrived, Rajib succumbed to his injuries,” said the officer. The body was sent to Bidhannagar Sub-divisional Hospital for post-mortem.

“We are probing how he died. The cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report,” said the officer.

In another incident at Newtown, a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his cousin over a ancestral property dispute. Accused Mongal Ghosh turned himself in at Eco Park police station.

“There was an enmity between the two brothers regarding possession of an undivided ancestral property. On Thursday morning during a hot altercation, Mongal Ghosh stabbed Sadhan Ghosh in front of his house,” said a police officer. He was declared brought dead at a private nursing home in Baguihati.

Mongal’s father Dilip and sister Madhumita had been detained, said the officer. The police have recovered a weapon allegedly used in the crime.