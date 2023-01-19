scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

2 killed, 15 huts gutted in slum fire

According to a fire brigade officer, the fire emanated from a coal-based cooking oven in one of the huts.

The fire emanated from a coal-based cooking oven in one of the huts.
A man and his daughter were killed in their sleep and 15 huts were gutted in a fire that broke out at a slum in Mecheda in Purba Medinipur district early Wednesday morning.

Police identified the victims as Gokul Kar (70) and his daughter Mallika (40). Confirming the deaths, inspector-in-charge of the local police station Imran Mollah said, “A total of 15 houses were gutted. The bodies have been sent for the postmortem.”As many as 15 fire tenders were pressed into the service to put out the fire but by the time they reached the spot, 15 huts were gutted.

According to a fire brigade officer, the fire emanated from a coal-based cooking oven in one of the huts.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 08:22 IST
