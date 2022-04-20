2 injured in Kolkata shootout, police point to ‘business rivalry’

A gunfight triggered by rivalry over a construction business in Kolkata’s Bansdroni area on Tuesday left two persons injured, said police. According to police, one Biswanath Singh, alias, Baccha, went inside the office of local businessman Moloy Dutta and fired shots at him, and a bullet hit Dutta on his chest.

In retaliation, Dutta’s close aides opened fires at Singh, hitting him on his back, said police, adding that both were admitted to separate hospitals. Dutta was rushed to state-run SSKM Hospital, while Singh was at Peerless Hospital.

With a bullet injury on his back, Singh rode a motorbike on his way back home and collapsed there, said police, adding that his son rushed him to the hospital.

According to police, Singh, a real estate businessman in Bansdroni area, has been at loggerheads with his rival and influential promoter Uttam Mondal and his righthand man Moloy Dutta. “Both Moloy Dutta and Baccha Singh have been injured. There was some business rivalry between them. Both have been admitted to separate hospitals. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. An investigation is on,” said a police officer.

Following the incident, police personnel have been deployed in the area and outside Dutta’s house. The incident took place a day after eight people were injured in a clash between two groups over taking control of a construction work near the residence of TMC MP Sougata Roy in Lake Gardens area.

On Sunday, Trinamool Congress youth leader Babun Banerjee, who had allegedly led a mob that went “berserk and attacked residents” in Behala area, was arrested with six others from a hideout in Howrah.

Reacting to the incident, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “It is a fallout of a rivalry between two businessmen. Some untoward incidents took place, but police are taking prompt action. There is no politics involved with the incident.”