Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

2 injured in blast at under-construction house of panchayat member in Barasat

Police defused three live bombs that were allegedly found in the house, officials claimed. “Investigation is on to find out what kind of bomb it was. Prima facie, it seems to be a locally made crude bomb,” said senior police official.

The owners of the house are being questioned and further investigation is underway, a police officer said.

Two labourers were injured after a locally made bomb exploded in an under-construction house of a panchayat member affiliated with the Trinamool Congress in Deganga block of North 24 Paraganas district’s Barasat sub-division on Sunday.

According to locals, the blast took place around 7:30 am in North Chandpur area of Deganga. The under-construction house belongs to TMC’s panchayat member Sahi Sultana and her husband Abdul Hakim Mollah.

On Sunday morning, a labourer went to clean dirt from under the stairs with a spade. The bomb exploded when it came in contact with the spade, it was learnt. The injured labourers were taken to a local hospital.

Abdul Hakim Mollah said, “I informed the local police station soon after the explosion. Someone must have planted these bombs in the house. They (opposition) are trying to frame us before the panchayat elections.”

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said, “Didn’t Bengal see such recoveries of bombs earlier? Were bombs not recovered during the CPM or Congress tenures? There is nothing to be scared of such bombs.”

Taking a dig at Roy, CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Saugata Roy seems to be an expert in bomb making. Everyone knows he was an expert in taking money. But not everyone knew that he is an an expert in bomb-making formula too.”

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 05:21:53 am
Live Blog

