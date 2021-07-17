2 held over TMC leader’s murder, police point to ‘personal enmity’

The investigation of the case has been handed over to the CID.

TWO PERSONS have been arrested in connection with the murder of TMC leader Ashim Das in Mangalkot, East Burdwan. Police identified the suspects as Sabul Sheikh and Samu Sheikh. The two are residents of Kalyanpur and Kotalghosh areas respectively, police said.

The two were first detained and then arrested after detailed interrogation. Police claimed to have found multiple discrepancies in their statements. The duo was produced before the Katwa court on Thursday and remanded in police custody for seven days. Both the persons have links with the TMC, said sources. However, prima facie, Das was murdered due to personal rivalry, the sources added..

The investigation of the case has been handed over to the CID. Das, who was area president of Lakhuria in Mongalkote of East Burdwan, was shot dead on Monday evening when he was returning home on his motorcycle.

“Those who are behind it [the murder] won’t be spared. Whichever party they might belong to, such things will not be tolerated,” said TMC District President Anubrata Mondal of Birbhum.

A team of forensic officials reached the spot today and tried to measure the exact distance the bullet was shot from . Police suspect involvement of more people in the case.