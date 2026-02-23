2 held in Bengal for spying for Pakistan

Written by: Sweety Kumari
Feb 23, 2026
The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police has arrested two men from Murshidabad for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Both sold SIM cards.

Based on his interrogation, the STF came to know about his alleged associate Suman Sheikh, who was arrested on Saturday.

“During sustained interrogation and preliminary investigation, it was found that Juhab, along with his associate Suman Sheikh of Gudhia Dargatala in Murshidabad district, had been sharing OTPs through WhatsApp in exchange for monetary consideration, which were used in illegal activities. Suman works in a factory. Both are also SIM card sellers,” said an STF officer, adding they have seized several mobile phones and SIM cards from them.

Both have been named in an FIR registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Suman Sheikh was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Bidhannagar court on Sunday, who remanded him to police custody for further investigation.

“The investigation is on to unearth the extent of their illegal activities and associates,” an STF officer said.

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

