2 held in Bengal for spying for Pakistan

Based on his interrogation, the STF came to know about his alleged associate Suman Sheikh, who was arrested on Saturday.

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police has arrested two men from Murshidabad for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Both sold SIM cards.

According to STF, one Juhab Sheikh, a resident of Murshidabad, was arrested on February 10 after police grew suspicious of his activities, and evidence of a Pakistan connection was uncovered.

“During sustained interrogation and preliminary investigation, it was found that Juhab, along with his associate Suman Sheikh of Gudhia Dargatala in Murshidabad district, had been sharing OTPs through WhatsApp in exchange for monetary consideration, which were used in illegal activities. Suman works in a factory. Both are also SIM card sellers,” said an STF officer, adding they have seized several mobile phones and SIM cards from them.