2 held, drugs worth crores seized: STF

Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh. (Representational)

THE SPECIAL Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police said on Sunday that they arrested two “drug peddlers” and “seized drugs worth crores of rupees”.

According to sources, around 7:40 pm on Saturday, an STF team detained two Assam-based drug peddlers along with their vehicle, Ashok Leyland Truck near Milkcolony, Belgachia under Ultadanga Police station area. Those arrested have been identified as Mahar Ali (47), Robiul Hussain alias Rabiyal (26) of Assam. Police recovered heroin and several “party drugs” hidden inside the battery box of the seized vehicle.

“A large amount of narcotic drugs such as heroin and amphetamines tablets, commonly known as ‘yaba’, were found. The total weight of the seized heroin is around 2 kg,” said a senior Special Task Force officer.

The market value of heroin is approximately 10 crores (approx) in the international grey market and a total of 2 lakhs and 32,000 (approximately.) pieces of Amphetamine tablets commonly known as Yaba having a market value of Rs 11.6 crore in the international grey market, said another police officer.

“The total value of the seized narcotic drugs is around Rs 21.6 crore in the international grey market. Both of them were initially detained and then arrested,” the officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.