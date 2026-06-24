24 workers feared trapped after Kolkata warehouse collapse, army joins rescue

Around 50 to 60 labourers were working there at that time. (Screengrab)

The roof of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Kolkata’s Taratala on Wednesday, with several workers feared trapped under the debris.

According to preliminary information, around 50 to 60 labourers were working at the site when the mishap occurred. The roof reportedly collapsed when the concrete casting work was underway.

Rescue operations have begun at the site, and 13 people have been rescued and rushed to SSKM Hospital. The Army has been deployed to assist in the efforts, while disaster management and Kolkata police teams are also present at the spot.

“Our priority is to rescue the workers and save their lives. Disaster management department, fire services department, even Army personnel have been called in,” Sports Minister Indranil Khan, who is at the spot, said.