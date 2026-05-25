2 days after govt order, 1 detention facility opens in Bengal, another on way

Within 48 hours of the West Bengal BJP government ordering establishment of holding centres in all districts across the state for essentially Bangladeshis and Rohingya, a detention facility was opened in Murshidabad, while preparations are on to set up another in Malda. A senior district police officer told The Indian Express that three people suspected to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh had already been brought to the Murshidabad centre.

Both Malda and Murshidabad border Bangladesh.

In an order dated May 23, the Bengal Home & Hill Affairs Department had ordered all district magistrates to set up ‘holding centres’ for illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya in their areas in the state.

The three-storey building in Bahadurpur near the Lalgola market in Murshidabad where a detention centre has now been opened also holds an office for fishermen, a bank and a community hall used for marriage and other purposes.

The building in Lalgola belongs to Lalgola Padma Fishermen Co-operative. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) The building in Lalgola belongs to Lalgola Padma Fishermen Co-operative. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Police and administration inspected the building a day before it was announced as a ‘holding centre’ on Sunday. Police and civic volunteers have been appointed to man it.

Sources said the three alleged Bangladeshis brought to the centre had been picked up from Bhagabangola and Lalgola Police Station areas. The police officer said: “Proper arrangements have been made for food and water. Further investigation is on regarding the three.”

In Malda, a holding centre is being prepared in a government building meant for training of Self Help Groups, in English Bazar town’s Chandan Park area. Work is on to install CCTVs, and sources said that 12 policemen, three civil defence personnel and three civic volunteers will man the centre. A cook will also be provided.

In its May 23 order, the state government had laid down “the procedure to be followed for deportation of Bangladeshi / Rohingya apprehended for staying illegally”, including “setting up of Holding Centres in districts for apprehended foreigners as well as for the released foreign prisoners awaiting deportation / repatriation in accordance with the MHA guidelines”. Before that, on May 20, Chief Minister Suvendu Adkhikari said the government will follow the “detect, delete and deport” system for illegal Bangladeshis in Bengal.

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State officials said that this was in line with the directive issued by the Centre on May 2, 2025, on the procedure for deportation of illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, which the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee had stalled.

The government notification said that after suspected illegal residents have been identified, an enquiry would be conducted, with the name, parentage, residential address, details of near relatives and other information to be sent to the authorities concerned of the areas where they claim to belong, with a report expected within 30 days. During this period, the suspected person is to stay at the holding centre.

If no report is received within 30 days, the Foreigners’ Registration Officer is authorised to take necessary action to deport the suspected Bangladesh or Myanmar national. In case the report confirms that they are illegal migrants, police are to capture their biometrics, and the BSF or Coast Guards ensure their deportation.

A promise to check illegal immigration was one of the BJP’s campaign agendas, and its government has been acting on priority on the issue. In its very first Cabinet meeting, it announced handing over land to the BSF for fencing along the border with Bangladesh, which it claimed had been stalled by the previous TMC regime.