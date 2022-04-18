2-day Bengal Global Business Summit starts on April 20

The West Bengal government is all set to host the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) to draw more investments to the state from April 20, after a gap of three years.

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in New Delhi and invited him to inaugurate the summit, top government officials said on Sunday that they are yet to receive a confirmation about the prime minister’s presence at the event.

According to state government officials, the focus sectors in this year’s summit would include mining, agriculture and allied activities, IT/ITeS, MSMEs, infrastructure and tourism. The government is expecting wide participation from investors.

A senior government official said, “This year the United Kingdom is going to send the maximum number of delegates. A 49-strong delegation of senior executives from a wide range of businesses, institutions and universities will represent the UK at the BGBS on April 20-21.”

Another senior official said, “Delegates from over 35 countries are expected to attend the event. This year, we are expecting more investments than in previous years, especially in the MSME sector. The last edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit was held in Digha in 2019 and was attended by over 4,000 delegates from 35 countries. The volume of business proposed in the earlier five editions collectively amounted to Rs 12,35,578 crore, sources said.