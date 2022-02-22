2 cops, home guard suspended a day after Bengal forms SIT to probe death of student leader

Two policemen were suspended and a home guard demobilised on Tuesday, a day after the West Bengal government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of 28-year-old student leader Anis Khan. Those suspended include assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Amta Police station Nirmal Das, constable Jitendra Hembram and home guard Kashinath Bera.

“Three persons have been suspended for negligence in duty, a probe is underway,” said a senior official. As per sources, the SIT visited Amta police station on Monday night in the presence of Howrah Rural SP Soumya Roy and checked the roster for those on duty on the night in question, following which three persons were suspended.

According to the family, Khan was killed on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after being allegedly thrown off the second floor of his residence by four unidentified persons in Howrah district’s Sarada Dakshin Khan Para village. His father Salem Khan has alleged that one of the accused was “in police uniform” and the others in civil volunteers’ uniform.

Salem had also alleged that despite calling the police station twice, the police arrived at their house only after six to seven hours. The family has reiterated their demand for a CBI probe into the death.

DGP Manoj Malaviya said on Monday that the SIT will be headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh who will be assisted by DIG (CID-operations) Meeraj Khalid and Joint Commissioner of Police (Barrackpore) Dhrubjyoti Dey.

Asked about the allegation by Khan’s father that the youth was thrown off the second floor by police personnel, Malaviya said, “What exactly had happened will be probed. They (suspects) might be police or some other persons. It won’t be right to say anything at this point. We appeal to his neighbours, family members, relatives and villagers to co-operate with the investigation.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee referred to Anis Khan as a “good man”. “Every death is unfortunate. We (in TMC) had good contact with Anis. He used to be in touch with us and had helped us during the election. He was a good man, one of our favourite youngsters. The SIT will investigate and whoever is behind this (death) will be identified. The probe will be completed impartially,” she told mediapersons at Nabanna on Monday.

She added, “I hope you will understand that not everyone does everything intentionally. Why this happened, who did it, everything will be probed. There will be no mercy.”

According to the police, a few cases were registered against Khan at Amta and Bagnan police stations in Howrah district including a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked large protests in Kolkata. Several prominent persons and social activists have also been part of the protests and have sought justice for Khan’s family.