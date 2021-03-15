2 cops among 5 held for ‘heroin supply’ in Kolkata

They were finally held from their hideout in Gaighata on Saturday evening.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested two constables and four others for their alleged involvement in the seizure of 1.132kgofheroinworthoverRs 1crore.

The role of the constables came to light after three accused — identified as Fani Biswas and Raju Biswas of Bangaon, and Sambit Ray from Odisha — were arrested with the contraband on Friday.

The three men were intercepted on Strand Road near Patton Tank under the South Port police station jurisdiction.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the heroin was supplied by three other persons, who are residents of Bonga on and used to visit Kolkata.

They were finally held from their hideout in Gaighata on Saturday evening.