2 cops among 3 injured in blast at police station

July 26, 2022 4:46:56 am
Three persons, including two policemen, were injured in an explosion that occurred in the warehouse of Behrampur police station in Murshidabad, police said on Monday. The injured were taken to a local hospital. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. The incident occurred around 1 pm, leaving an ASI, a constable and a civic volunteer injured. A fire engine reached the spot. “The risk of explosion from gunpowder is high. An investigation is underway,” said a senior
police officer.
Those injured are undergoing treatment at the Murshidabad Medical College, the officials said.
“CCTV footage o is being examined,” a senior police officer said.
