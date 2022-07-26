2 cops among 3 injured in blast at police station

Three persons, including two policemen, were injured in an explosion that occurred in the warehouse of Behrampur police station in Murshidabad, police said on Monday. The injured were taken to a local hospital. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. The incident occurred around 1 pm, leaving an ASI, a constable and a civic volunteer injured. A fire engine reached the spot. “The risk of explosion from gunpowder is high. An investigation is underway,” said a senior

police officer.

