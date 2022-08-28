scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

North 24 Parganas: 2 BSF men held over ‘rape’ of woman at Bangladesh border

The accused have been suspended and a court of inquiry has been ordered against them, the officer said. They were produced in a court on Saturday that sent them to police custody for seven days.

The two – a BSF assistant sub-inspector and a constable – were arrested on Friday night in North 24 Parganas district and handed over to the West Bengal Police for further legal action, a senior officer of the paramilitary organisation said.

TWO BORDER Security Force (BSF) personnel have been arrested over the alleged rape of a 23-year-old woman who was allegedly trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from India, a senior officer of the paramilitary organisation said on Saturday.

The two – a BSF assistant sub-inspector and a constable – were arrested on Friday night in North 24 Parganas district and handed over to the West Bengal Police for further legal action, he said.

The accused have been suspended and a court of inquiry has been ordered against them, the officer said. They were produced in a court on Saturday that sent them to police custody for seven days.

According to sources, the woman was allegedly raped by the BSF constable while she was trying to cross the border from India to Bangladesh on the night of August 25. A senior BSF officer said, “The [accused] BSF constable apprehended a tout and a woman trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from India. He forcibly took the woman to a nearby farm and allegedly raped her, while the ASI helped him commit the crime.”

On Friday, the woman registered a police complaint. She has also alleged that she was raped in front of her child,a minor. After being informed by the police, BSF personnel apprehended the two accused and handed over them to a police team. A departmental inquiry was also started against the two.

After coming to know of the alleged incident, the local Trinamool Congress MLA reached the area and spoke to local residents. He later told mediapersons, “This is a heinous crime. People are shocked. Those who are responsible for the security of the border of the country… if they do such things, it is unfortunate. I will submit a detailed report to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and she will take further steps.”

The alleged incident triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and her party has opposed the Centre’s decision to extend the BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km from the international border.

The TMC tweeted on Saturday, “Our country is becoming increasingly UNSAFE for women under @BJP4India’s misrule! Mr @AmitShah, under your watch BSF Officer & Jawan raped a woman; threatened her with consequences if she raised her voice. Indeed a shining example of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”!”

Another TMC leader, Joyprakash Majumder, said, “This is what the BSF does. Now these things are coming to the surface.”

The TMC also announced that on Sunday, it will organise a rally in the area to protest the alleged incident.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, “Many times, false allegations have also been levelled against such forces. But if it [the alleged rape] has happened, strict action should be taken.”

More from Kolkata

Another BJP leader, Rahul Sinha, said, “Strict action should be taken. But there should also be a thorough investigation…”

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 02:43:45 am
