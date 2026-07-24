2 Bengal motor vehicle inspectors suspended over ‘bribery bid’, CM cautions officials

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Friday warned state officials against engaging in corruption and other malpractices, announcing the suspension on X of two motor vehicle inspectors for allegedly harassing transporters to extort money.

Attaching the suspension order with the post, CM Adhikari stated, “A Stern Warning: Let this serve as a clear message to all corners of the Administration. Any Official found indulging in corruption, harassment or illegal gratification will face the strictest possible disciplinary and legal consequences. We are dedicated to ensuring a transparent, fair and corruption-free Administration.”

The chief minister said the disciplinary action was taken after a goods carrier truck registered in Jharkhand was wrongfully intercepted at the Rampur checkpost in Paschim Bardhaman district while returning from routine servicing.