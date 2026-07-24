2 Bengal motor vehicle inspectors suspended over ‘bribery bid’, CM cautions officials

CM Suvendu Adhikari warns state officials of strict action against corruption and extortion.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJul 24, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Suvendu AdhikariBengal CM Suvendu Adhikari attached the suspension order in his social media post. (File Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Friday warned state officials against engaging in corruption and other malpractices, announcing the suspension on X of two motor vehicle inspectors for allegedly harassing transporters to extort money.

Attaching the suspension order with the post, CM Adhikari stated, “A Stern Warning: Let this serve as a clear message to all corners of the Administration. Any Official found indulging in corruption, harassment or illegal gratification will face the strictest possible disciplinary and legal consequences. We are dedicated to ensuring a transparent, fair and corruption-free Administration.”

The chief minister said the disciplinary action was taken after a goods carrier truck registered in Jharkhand was wrongfully intercepted at the Rampur checkpost in Paschim Bardhaman district while returning from routine servicing.

Also Read | Suvendu Adhikari seeks death penalty for gateman in Bengal train accident

The suspended officials – identified as Nazimul Haque and Anupam Banerjee – allegedly harassed and pressured the truck driver for bribes, ultimately seizing the vehicle and raising a demand of Rs 22,000 under the pretext of a tax already abolished by the state government.

Following a formal complaint, the Transport Department intervened to order the immediate release of the vehicle, and referred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for a criminal inquiry.

The action came amid a broader state-wide campaign to dismantle illegal “extortion nakas” along major transit routes like National Highway-2.

Earlier this week, state Transport Minister Arjun Singh informed the Assembly that recent enforcement operations uncovered around 4,000 unregistered trucks operating in Birbhum district alone, and it led to the collection of Rs 40 lakh in penalties in a single day.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments