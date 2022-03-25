2 Bengal districts get Centre’s pat for progress in TB fight

Two West Bengal districts — East Midnapore and Nadia — have been nominated by the Centre in gold and bronze categories, respectively, for making remarkable progress in the elimination of tuberculosis (TB).

“The Government of India has recognised the success of Purba Medinipur and Nadia districts in achieving the goal of TB elimination by 2025,” said Director of Health Services Dr Ajay Chakraborty.

These districts will be felicitated at an event organised on the occasion of World TB Day on March 24 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to officials, Bengal had sought bronze medals for two revenue districts Purba Medinipur (including Nandigram) and Nadia under the ‘TB Free Certification’ scheme after these districts registered a 20% reduction in TB cases.

The verification of the claims was carried out by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Research in tuberculosis during February-March 2022 in collaboration with the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine and WHO India, and surveys were conducted for estimating TB cases in randomly selected villages in the districts.

The current cases of TB in these districts have registered a decline from the 2015 baseline, says the results announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

“Purba Medinipur, including Nandigram, has been selected for the award in the gold category with more than 60% reduction in TB incidences compared to the baseline of 145 in 2015, while Nadia has been selected for the bronze category with a 20% reduction in TB incidence compared to the baseline of 173 in 2015. This is the first achievement towards the ‘TB Mukto Bangla’, the dream project of our Chief Minister,” added Dr Chakraborty.