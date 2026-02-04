1934 Rolls-Royce limousine to rare 1938 Adler on display — turns into a lesson in car history

The Lake Club was transformed into a glittering gallery of automotive history on Sunday. The Eastern India Motoring Group (EIMG) Concours d’Elegance 2026 returned for its fifth edition, setting The Lake Club ablaze with a breathtaking collection of heritage vehicles that combined mechanical genius with timeless glamour.

Under a canopy of clear blue skies, the sprawling emerald lawns of the club provided a majestic backdrop for what has officially become the crown jewel of Kolkata’s motoring calendar.

The event is the brainchild of EIMG Founder and President, Shrivardhan Kanoria, whose mission to bring international-standard judging to Eastern India has seen the Concours rival the world’s best. Kanoria, serving as Chief Judge, led a distinguished panel including Avik Naha, Shubhajit Kumar, and Swapan Kumar Lahiri.

Every vehicle was scrutinised not just for its shine, but for its authenticity, restoration quality, provenance, and the personal connection between the machine and its keeper. The prize distribution ceremony was further elevated by the presence of Guest of Honour Nitin G. Dossa, WIAA Chairman and VCCCI Founder.

Stars of the show: Jewels on wheels

The 2026 edition featured a lineup that read like a “who’s who” of automotive royalty.

The Best of Show: The ultimate honor — The Shashi Kanoria Memorial-Best of Show — was awarded to the magnificent 1934 Rolls-Royce 20/25 Limousine, owned by Krish Ajmera.

The Rolls-Royce Row: A spectacular assembly of “The Best Car in the World” adorned the lawns, including a 1937 Rolls-Royce 25/30 (The Karnani Family) and Avik Naha’s 1938 Rolls-Royce 25/30, a former “Best of Show” winner.

The Survivor: A rare 1938 Adler, currently owned by former cop Gadai Chandra Dey, stole hearts with its wartime history. Buried in 1939 to avoid acquisition by the US Army, it was salvaged in 1965 and returned to its former glory.

The Celebrity Connection: Saikat Dutta’s 1963 Triumph Spitfire (formerly owned by Jackie Shroff) turned heads, while Amritendu Roy’s Ford Anglia — famous for its role in the Harry Potter universe — delighted fans of all ages.

Legendary Provenance: The 1948 Plymouth Special Deluxe, nicknamed “Nilu”, once owned by the legendary Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and now maintained by Swapan Kumar Lahiri, continued its streak of admiration after winning top honors last year.

“The competition has become tougher each year with the very best of the best locking horns for top honors,” said Shrivardhan Kanoria, EIMG President.

Beyond the competition, the event showcased rare gems like Yogesh Agarwalla’s 1925 AC Royal, a century-old veteran of the Kolkata circuit, and a historical Jaguar E-Type owned by Dharmaditya (Julia) Patnaik, which was recently resurrected by Concours Restorations. The EIMG collection itself added to the panache, displaying a rare 1936 Bentley 3.5L and a 1938 Rolls-Royce 25/30 from Shrivardhan Kanoria’s personal stable.

The success of the day was a testament to the collaboration between EIMG and The Lake Club. Special thanks were extended to The Lake Club President Indranil Ghosh, and the committee for their impeccable hospitality, which included a lavish cocktail brunch.

A special shout-out was reserved for EIMG Secretary Subhajit Kumar for bridging the two organisations, and Vice President Avik Naha for hosting the celebratory Concours Dinner.

As the sun set over the lake and the engines roared to life for the journey home, one thing was clear, the spirit of motoring heritage in Eastern India is not just alive, it is thriving.