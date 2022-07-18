19-yr-old student and model found dead in Kolkata flat

A 19-year-old college student and an aspiring model was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her rented apartment in Kolkata’s Bansdroni area on Sunday.

Police said they initially suspected that Pooja Sarkar died by suicide. However, no suicide note was found from the spot, they said.

“Her body was found on the ground floor of the four-storey residential building. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a towel,” said a police officer.

A resident of North 24 Parganas, Sarkar studied at Gobardanga Hindu College, sources said.

Two models had died by hanging in the third week of May.

Bidisha De Majumder was found hanging in her flat in Dumdum on May 24, while her friend and colleague in the industry, Manjusha Niyogi, was also found hanging in her Patuli residence on May 27.

Veterans in the showbiz industry urged youngsters to have patience while going through a rough patch and wait for the right opportunity, while also calling for removing the taboo around treating mental illness.

“Initial days can be tough for many. There are times when opportunities dry up. It is difficult during those phases. Even I have faced such situations. But suicide can never be an option,” national award-winning actor Indrani Haldar said.

Fashion designer Agnimitra Paul said the industry was hammered by the pandemic, which triggered insecurity and frustration among a section of young models. “Diagnosing signs of depression and timely counselling is essential,” she said.

Model Shuvomita advised youngsters to have patience, wait for the right opportunity and work hard to establish their foothold in the industry.

—With PTI inputs