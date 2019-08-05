19-yr-old found hanging; BJP claims son of party worker killed by TMC

A 19-year-old man was found hanging at a Pingla village in West Midnapore district on Sunday. The BJP has accused the TMC of executing the murder of Pintu Manna, son of a party supporter, while the ruling party claimed it to be suicide, alleging that the BJP is adding a political colour to it.

After the body of the 19-year-old was found hanging in Narangadighi village, the BJP supporters started an agitation in the area.

Antara Bhattacharya, the BJP president of Ghatal unit, said Pintu was the son of their party supporter Narayan Manna. “He has been murdered by the TMC-backed goons. We have earlier seen such incidents in Bengal.”

The TMC leaders, however, stated that the BJP is deliberately politicising the issue.

“The youth committed suicide. But, the BJP is trying to make a political mileage and blaming our party,” said Sheikh Sabrati, TMC’s Pingla block president.

A senior police officer of the district said they are investigating the case. “The father of the victim has lodged a complaint. The body has been sent for post-mortem and we are waiting for the report,” said the senior police officer.