19-yr-old found dead in friend’s home in Kolkata

A 19-year-old man was found dead in his friend’s house in Kolkata’s Golf Green area on Saturday morning after spending the night there to celebrate the friend’s birthday, officials said on Sunday.

Victim Riktesh Modak’s mother has accused Kaushik Mondal of being responsible for her son’s death after doctors, according to the police, said excessive consumption of alcohol caused his death.

The police said Modak arrived at Mondal’s home around 7.45 pm on Friday, and stayed there the night. The following morning, around 9.30 am, Mondal tried to wake Modak but he did not respond. Kaushik and his family then informed Modak’s family, and took him to the Baghajatin State General Hospital.

The hospital declared Riktesh dead on arrival and informed the police.

“Kaushik’s family moved Riktesh to Baghajatin State General Hospital in an ambulance. He was declared ‘brought dead’. During the enquiry, no marks of external injury except a blood stain from the nose was found on his body. Death certificate mentioned the consumption of alcohol,” said Kolkata Police’s South Suburban Division Deputy Commissioner Rashid Munir Khan.

The police collected a sample of the food Modak had eaten the night before, and other samples from the Mondal residence. A case of unnatural death case has been registered.

On Sunday, Modak’s mother Shibani submitted a complaint against Kaushik, holding him responsible for her son’s death. “Accordingly a case has been started under IPC Section 304 [punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder] at the Golf Green police station,” said an official.