18 injured as vehicle crashes into median

At least 18 persons were injured, two of them critically, when a vehicle they were travelling in hit a median in the Hastings area of Kolkata city on Sunday morning.

The accident took place due to “reckless driving” and the driver of the Tata Ace is absconding, said police.

The injured were rushed to SSKM Hospital. Riya Das (35) and Sushmita Mondal (19), both residents of Pottery Road, sustained multiple injuries and were still in the hospital.

The vehicle has been impounded, officials said.