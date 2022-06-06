scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Must Read

18 injured as vehicle crashes into median

The accident took place due to “reckless driving” and the driver of the Tata Ace is absconding, said police.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 6, 2022 4:36:12 am
The vehicle has been impounded, officials said.

At least 18 persons were injured, two of them critically, when a vehicle they were travelling in hit a median in the Hastings area of Kolkata city on Sunday morning.

The accident took place due to “reckless driving” and the driver of the Tata Ace is absconding, said police.

The injured were rushed to SSKM Hospital. Riya Das (35) and Sushmita Mondal (19), both residents of Pottery Road, sustained multiple injuries and were still in the hospital.

More from Kolkata

The vehicle has been impounded, officials said.

Best of Express Premium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victoriesPremium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victories
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: MathematicsPremium
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: Mathematics
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...Premium
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement