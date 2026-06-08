179 police officers shifted in massive shake-up in Bengal after regime change

The pre-poll rejig by the Election Commission in March had affected around 480 police officers.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 8, 2026 03:18 PM IST
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In the single-largest administrative realignment since the recent change of guard in West Bengal, the state government Monday transferred and promoted 179 senior police officers.

From police commissioners and range heads to superintendents of police, virtually no tier has been left untouched in this reshuffle.

Significantly, the reshuffle also marks a ‘major homecoming’ for several top police officers who had been transferred to other states, or kept on the sidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the run-up to the Assembly elections. The pre-poll rejig by the poll body in March had affected around 480 police officers.

Regions like Birbhum and Diamond Harbour, apart from some border areas, have received new police chiefs. Alongside lateral transfers, a substantial number of officers have been granted long-awaited promotions.

Deputy Inspector General (CID) Ajay Kumar Thakur has been promoted to Inspector General of Police (CID). Meanwhile, Indra Chakravorty has been posted as DIG (CID). The officer was previously the Special Superintendent of Police (CID).

IGP (Bankura Range) Rajesh Kumar Yadav has been posted as IGP (Special Task Force). IPS officer Rupesh Kumar has been promoted to DIG (STF) from the post of Joint Commissioner (Kolkata Traffic Police). DIG (Railways) S Selvamurugan has been posted as DIG (West Bengal Traffic Police).

Murlidhar Sharma has been appointed as IGP West Bengal (Intelligence Branch). He was previously awaiting posting.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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