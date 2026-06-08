179 police officers shifted in massive shake-up in Bengal after regime change

From police commissioners and range heads to superintendents of police, virtually no tier has been left untouched in this reshuffle. (File Photo)

In the single-largest administrative realignment since the recent change of guard in West Bengal, the state government Monday transferred and promoted 179 senior police officers.

From police commissioners and range heads to superintendents of police, virtually no tier has been left untouched in this reshuffle.

Significantly, the reshuffle also marks a ‘major homecoming’ for several top police officers who had been transferred to other states, or kept on the sidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the run-up to the Assembly elections. The pre-poll rejig by the poll body in March had affected around 480 police officers.

Regions like Birbhum and Diamond Harbour, apart from some border areas, have received new police chiefs. Alongside lateral transfers, a substantial number of officers have been granted long-awaited promotions.