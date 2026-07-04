173-year-old Howrah railway station to get new platform this month to handle rising train traffic

Howrah railway station is set to expand its infrastructure with a new platform expected to become operational this month. (Image enhanced with AI) (Source: Ministry of Railways)

Howrah railway station upgradation: The Ministry of Railways has planned to commission a new platform at Howrah railway station to handle rising train traffic. With this, the total number of platforms at the 173-year-old railway station will rise to 24. It is one of the oldest and largest railway stations in the country; the history of Howrah station in West Bengal dates back to 1854.

Expansion of Howrah railway station

Over the years, Howrah Railway Station has undergone expansion multiple times to meet the rising demand. In 1905, six new platforms were added, increasing the total to seven. In 1984, eight more platforms were constructed, increasing the count to 15. A new terminal complex was built in 1992, along with four additional platforms. Later, in 2009, the station was further expanded, raising the total number of platforms to 23. It falls under the administrative control of Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division.