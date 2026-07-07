17-year-old footballer hacked to death after match in Bengal’s Baruipur

According to preliminary reports, the teen boy's throat was slit with a sharp weapon while he was returning after winning a football match in Baruipur. (Representational image)

A 17-year-old football player was hacked to death by three youths in Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Monday following a dispute over a match result in which his team won, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Prasenjit Biswas, 17.

The police have arrested five people — identified as Mayukh Sardar, Jaganna Sardar, Sairul Mondol, Sahin Mondol and Ripan Bazikar — in connection with the incident.

According to preliminary reports, Biswas’ throat was slit with a sharp weapon while he was returning in the evening after winning a football match at Fultala in Baruipur. He was rushed to Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.