17-year-old footballer hacked to death after match in Bengal’s Baruipur

Angry residents blocked the road and staged a protest in front of Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital on Monday as the police took the accused for medical examination.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jul 7, 2026 05:55 PM IST
murderAccording to preliminary reports, the teen boy's throat was slit with a sharp weapon while he was returning after winning a football match in Baruipur. (Representational image)
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A 17-year-old football player was hacked to death by three youths in Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on Monday following a dispute over a match result in which his team won, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Prasenjit Biswas, 17.

The police have arrested five people — identified as Mayukh Sardar, Jaganna Sardar, Sairul Mondol, Sahin Mondol and Ripan Bazikar —  in connection with the incident.

According to preliminary reports, Biswas’ throat was slit with a sharp weapon while he was returning in the evening after winning a football match at Fultala in Baruipur. He was rushed to Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Angry residents blocked the road and staged a protest in front of Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital on Monday as the police took the accused for medical examination. It is alleged that the protesters also vandalised the police camp at the hospital.

A large police force has been deployed to bring the situation under control. The Baruipur police suspect prior enmity over a football match as the reason for the murder. However, investigators hope that they will be able to get the motive of the crime once they complete the interrogation of all the suspects.

Baruipur has been tense for the past several days following the rape and murder of a minor girl. The body of the 11-year-old was found in a sack dumped in a pond.

Also read | ‘Go back’ slogans for rebel TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh in town on edge after child’s rape-murder

The preliminary autopsy confirmed sexual assault and also revealed that the child was alive when she was thrown into the pond.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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