162 arrested from Kolkata during puja festivities

At least 162 people were arrested by police from different parts of Kolkata for disorderly conduct and other offences during the six-day Durga puja festival from October 2 to October 7.

Raids were conducted by different departments of Kolkata Police in the city and adjoining areas as part of the drive, said police.

“The Anti Rowdy Squad of the Kolkata Police arrested144 people for disorderly conduct. The Anti Burglary Squad arrested two persons and recovered four mobile phones,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

According to Sharma, their special initiative “Bandhu” was quite successful and helped many missing persons in reuniting with their family members. “During the four days of puja, a total 15 children were reported to be missing, out of them, 13 were handed over to their guardians and another two were admitted to a shelter home for their safe custody. Around seven adults who fell sick during pandal hopping were admitted in hospitals and nursing homes with the help of the police,” the senior IPS officer said.

The Watch Section (WS) of the Kolkata Police also took 16 persons, including two women into preventive detention from different Metro stations and Puja complexes in the cities and 12 stolen mobile phones have been recovered, police added.

“More or less puja was very successful and went smoothly… Our efforts paid off, Puja days were peaceful and everything was managed swiftly,” the Joint CP added.