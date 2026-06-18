16,000 trained constables to be inducted into service soon: CM Suvendu Adhikari

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The West Bengal Police on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rashtriya Raksha University in presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to create necessary infrastructure, modernise, and enhance the capabilities of the state police.
Speaking at a programme at state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari said that this step has been taken to keep pace with the digital age and for infrastructural development. “16,000 constables are sitting idle after training. Arrangements are being made to induct them into service soon,” he said.
The MoU, signed between Rashtriya Raksha University Pro-Vice Chancellor Kalpesh H. Wandrar and the Director General of State Police, Siddhinath Gupta, is expected to facilitate specialised training and capacity-building programmes for personnel of the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police in emerging areas of law enforcement and internal security.
The university, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, will assist the state police in advanced training, technology, cyber support, academic programmes and capacity building. The Chief Minister has also announced the launch of multiple courses to enhance the professionalism and efficiency of the police.
Adhikari said that in November 2025, a proposal had come to forge a partnership between the State Police and the Rashtriya Raksha University, adding, “The previous government did not give the matter any importance. We have implemented that proposal. The state police was once said to be of international standard. The skills of police force have not been properly utilised.”
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