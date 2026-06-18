16,000 trained constables to be inducted into service soon: CM Suvendu Adhikari

The Chief Minister has also announced the launch of multiple courses to enhance the professionalism and efficiency of the police.

The West Bengal Police on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rashtriya Raksha University in presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to create necessary infrastructure, modernise, and enhance the capabilities of the state police.

Speaking at a programme at state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari said that this step has been taken to keep pace with the digital age and for infrastructural development. “16,000 constables are sitting idle after training. Arrangements are being made to induct them into service soon,” he said.

The MoU, signed between Rashtriya Raksha University Pro-Vice Chancellor Kalpesh H. Wandrar and the Director General of State Police, Siddhinath Gupta, is expected to facilitate specialised training and capacity-building programmes for personnel of the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police in emerging areas of law enforcement and internal security.