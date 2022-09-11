16 MPs from three states hold railway commitee meeting

Sixteen Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on Saturday held a committee meeting of South Eastern Railway’s Kharagpur and Adra divisions.

They met South Eastern Railway general manager Archana Joshi who apprised them of the zonal railway’s performance in freight and passenger segments for the current financial year.

Joshi said freight loading was consistently showing an upward trend and South Eastern Railway is giving special emphasis on coal loading for uninterrupted supply to power plants. The committee meeting was attended by MPs Dilip Ghosh, Subhas Sarkar (Union Minister of State for Education), Pashupati Nath Singh, Shatrughan Prasad Sinha and Prasun Banerjee among others.