scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

16 MPs from three states hold railway commitee meeting

They met South Eastern Railway general manager Archana Joshi who apprised them of the zonal railway's performance in freight and passenger segments for the current financial year.

The committee meeting was attended by MPs Dilip Ghosh, Subhas Sarkar (Union Minister of State for Education), Pashupati Nath Singh, Shatrughan Prasad Sinha and Prasun Banerjee among others.

Sixteen Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on Saturday held a committee meeting of South Eastern Railway’s Kharagpur and Adra divisions.

They met South Eastern Railway general manager Archana Joshi who apprised them of the zonal railway’s performance in freight and passenger segments for the current financial year.

More from Kolkata

Joshi said freight loading was consistently showing an upward trend and South Eastern Railway is giving special emphasis on coal loading for uninterrupted supply to power plants. The committee meeting was attended by MPs Dilip Ghosh, Subhas Sarkar (Union Minister of State for Education), Pashupati Nath Singh, Shatrughan Prasad Sinha and Prasun Banerjee among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:02:38 am
Next Story

Congress workers detained for symbolic bandh in state

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement