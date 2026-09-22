16 Bengal roads, including border corridors, set for national highway upgrade

The Centre has begun the process of upgrading 16 state highways in West Bengal to national highways after Public Works Minister Ajay Poddar presented a proposal to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, according to government sources. They said the Centre has responded positively to the state’s request to upgrade these 16 roads, totalling about 2,000 km.

A senior Public Works Department (PWD) official said, “It is now just a matter of time. We believe the process will start on the ground within a couple of months. It is a positive part of a ‘double-engine’ government. It not only improves West Bengal’s infrastructure and road-transport system but also helps reduce the cost of maintaining such roads. We can then concentrate on more remote areas’ roads with those expenditures.”