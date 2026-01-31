151 fishermen, 7 vessels repatriated in India-Bangladesh maritime exchange

India and Bangladesh on Friday carried out a coordinated maritime operation to repatriate 151 fishermen and seven fishing vessels across the International Maritime Boundary Line.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 09:14 AM IST
The operation highlights growing maritime cooperation and a humanitarian approach to protecting fishing communities in shared waters.India and Bangladesh repatriated 151 fishermen and seven fishing vessels in a coordinated exchange across the International Maritime Boundary Line. (Image : Indian Coast Guards)
India and Bangladesh repatriated 151 fishermen and seven fishing vessels across the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) early Friday.

While 23 Indian fishermen and two Indian Fishing Boats (IFBs) returned to India, 128 Bangladeshi fishermen and five vessels, apprehended for illegal fishing within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), were released.
The operation was coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with Bangladeshi authorities. The handover took place at the maritime border, with Indian Coast Guard Ships — Samudra Paheredar and Vijaya meeting Bangladeshi vessels — Kamaruzzaman and Sonar Bangla.

The repatriated Indian fishermen are being escorted to port and will be handed over to state administrations for reunion with families.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the move was rooted in a commitment to the well-being of those whose livelihoods depend on the sea.

“The mutual exchange is a result of concerted diplomatic efforts, keeping in mind the humanitarian concerns of the fishing communities. This reaffirms the collective commitment of both nations toward ensuring the safety of fishermen,” the statement read.

The move underscores growing maritime collaboration between India and Bangladesh, to address livelihood concerns of fishing communities in the Bay of Bengal, ensuring safety and cooperation in shared waters.

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express.

Live Blog
