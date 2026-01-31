151 fishermen, 7 vessels repatriated in India-Bangladesh maritime exchange

India and Bangladesh repatriated 151 fishermen and seven fishing vessels in a coordinated exchange across the International Maritime Boundary Line. (Image : Indian Coast Guards)

India and Bangladesh repatriated 151 fishermen and seven fishing vessels across the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) early Friday.

While 23 Indian fishermen and two Indian Fishing Boats (IFBs) returned to India, 128 Bangladeshi fishermen and five vessels, apprehended for illegal fishing within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), were released.

The operation was coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with Bangladeshi authorities. The handover took place at the maritime border, with Indian Coast Guard Ships — Samudra Paheredar and Vijaya meeting Bangladeshi vessels — Kamaruzzaman and Sonar Bangla.

The repatriated Indian fishermen are being escorted to port and will be handed over to state administrations for reunion with families.