Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

15,000 new posts to be created for affected TET candidates: Govt

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not want anyone to lose their job. The state government is ready to create new posts to accommodate all the candidates. Total 14,977 posts are being created. Of these, 6,861 posts have been created," Basu.

Education Minister Bratya Basu urged the agitating candidates to withdraw their protest. (File)

AROUND 15,000 new posts would be created to accommodate all the candidates who have been allegedly deprived of teaching and non-teaching jobs, State Education Minister Bratya Basu said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Basu also urged the agitating Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates to withdraw their protest.

He said that of the 6,861 already created posts, around 5,260 posts, comprising teaching and non-teaching staff, will be filled up as per teacher-student ratio.

The minister asserted that the state government would abide by the directives of Calcutta High Court. “We are ready to follow the court directives. If the court says that all candidates be given jobs , we will accept it. If the court asks to cancel the appointments that were given differently, we are ready to do that as wel,” said Basu.

Appealing to the protesting students to withdraw their stir, Basu said, “The recruitment process has already started. I would request the protesting TET candidates, who have been on the road for so many months, to call off their protest. The state government is sympathetic towards their demands. The successful candidates of TET 2014 and 2016 who were unfairly deprived of their jobs will be given priority. We will ensure that there is no discrimination.”

Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee congratulated the state government for making such an announcement. “I want to wholeheartedly thank our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial for always being committed & prioritising the state’s welfare.Edu Min @basu_bratya stated that SSC to start recruitments in 14,000 posts, pending HC’s decision. All deserving candidates will get their due!” Abhishek tweeted on Tuesday.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 04:21:11 am
