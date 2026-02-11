150 stone-pelting incidents in 1 year: Security concerns mount for Bengal’s rail transportation, Malda identified as hub for train vandalism

The vulnerability of India’s flagship trains was laid bare on January 17, just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to flag off the nation’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper from Malda Town station.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 12:57 PM IST
rime Minister Narendra Modi during flagging off the country's first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya), in Malda, West Bengal. (PMO via PTI Photo)Prime Minister Narendra Modi during flagging off the country's first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya), in Malda, West Bengal on January 17. (PMO via PTI Photo)
With nearly 150 incidents of stone-pelting recorded in the Eastern Railway zone over the past year, a surging security crisis in West Bengal's Malda district is casting a long shadow over the Ministry of Railways' most ambitious projects.

The Railways has officially designated Malda as a primary “hotspot” in the Eastern Railway zone that covers West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, warning that the repeated targeting of premium rakes poses a direct threat to the safety of the newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper and upcoming Bullet Train corridors.

In the latest incident, despite alleged intelligence reports from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) warning local Kaliachak police of a planned attack, miscreants targeted the prestigious rake while it was stationed at the yard on January 17. The resulting shattered window panes served as a grim backdrop to the inauguration, following a wave of chaos in nearby Beldanga (Murshidabad), where mobs blocked NH-12 and squatted on tracks, damaging railway infrastructure and terrifying passengers.

Railway Board officers have expressed “deep concern” regarding the localised nature of these attacks, noting that Malda’s frequency of vandalism is unparalleled nationwide.

The recent data from the Eastern Railway zone has recorded 150 incidents of stone-pelting over the last 12 months, leading to the arrest of 133 individuals in that region alone. This localised surge reflects a broader national challenge; the Railways registered 1,698 cases of vandalism across the country between July and December 2025,  resulting in 665 arrests so far.

“We cannot move toward 180 km/h or 320 km/h operations if the safety of our commuters is compromised by a handful of miscreants,” said a senior officer.

Zero tolerance policy to ‘Malda menace’

To combat the ‘Malda Menace’, the Railways is implementing a zero tolerance policy. While high-definition, solar-powered cameras are being installed on vulnerable stretches to identify attackers in real-time, officials admit that technology alone cannot solve the problem without “stringent local police intervention.”

The RPF reminded the public that stone-pelting is a serious criminal offence under the Railway Act, 1989: Section 153: Any unlawful act endangering passengers or obstructing rolling stock is punishable by up to five years in prison; and Section 154: Rash or negligent acts likely to endanger safety can lead to one year of imprisonment, fines, or both.

While some incidents stem from organised protests, such as the recent unrest involving migrant worker grievances, officers suggest a more systemic social issue.

“Most of the time, the intention is not planned; it’s a casual approach by unemployed individuals,” an officer said.

In response, the officials have launched massive awareness drives in schools and villages adjacent to the tracks.

The Southern and Eastern Railways have appealed to the public to use the toll-free helpline 139 to report trespassing or vandalism, reiterating that “Railways’ property is public property and its protection is everyone’s responsibility.”

Live Blog
