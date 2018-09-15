15-year-old boy kills self: Kolkata Police

A 15-year-old boy committed suicide in Ballygunge maidan camp area on Friday, police sources said.

“A boy was found hanging inside the colony in his parents’ flat on the fifth floor,” said a police officer. The deceased, identified as Mayank Kumar, had hanged himself using a stool and bedsheet, the officer added.

Sources said the incident came to light when the deceased’s younger brother found the body at around 2 am. The body was removed by the family and taken to Command Hospital Kolkata.

“The victim was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital. His father works in Arunachal Pradesh and is a resident of Sitamari in Bihar. No foul play could be detected. No complaint was received,” said the officer. ens

