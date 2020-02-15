15 students injured as car falls into Hooghly canal

The pool car was ferrying 15 students to school near Kamdebpur in Hooghly. (Representational) The pool car was ferrying 15 students to school near Kamdebpur in Hooghly. (Representational)

Fifteen school students were injured after a pool car they were travelling in fell into a canal in Hooghly district on Friday.

Three students, who were critically injured, were rushed to SSKM Hospital of Kolkata in 40 minutes through a green corridor created by police.

The pool car was ferrying 15 students to school near Kamdebpur in Hooghly.

The accident happened around 8:30am when the driver of lost control of the vehicle on Delhi Road and fell into a canal, said police. All the students and the driver sustained injuries in the accident and were taken to Chinsurah Super Speciality Hospital in the district. Of them, three students’ condition became critical and they were referred to SSKM Hospital.

Police said at least three trauma-care ambulances were pressed into service on a 60-km long green corridor to bring the injured students to Kolkata.

“The three students are stable,” a senior officer of Polba police station in Hooghly said.

Inspector General of West Bengal Traffic Police Tanmay Roy Chowdhury suspects that the car was over-speeding. “We are also taking help of traffic inspectors and other technical people to identify what caused this accident,” Chowdhury said.

