15 IPS officers transferred, fifth rejig in TMC-II

As many as 15 IPS officers have either been transferred or given additional duties, according to a notification on Thursday.

A Home Department notification, signed by Ashok Kumar Prasad, special IG and DIG, IPS cell, West Bengal said that Supratim Sarkar, who was the special additional Commissioner of Police (CP) and joint CP headquarters of the Kolkata Police, will also be the additional CP III. Dr Rajesh Kumar Singh, special IG and DIG of Burdwan Range, has been made the IG of Burdwan Range. K Jayaraman, who was the special IG and DIG, training-cum-principal, Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy (SVSPA), is now the director of SVSPA.

Saroj Kumar Gazmer, who was the special IG and DIG (modernisation and co-ordination), has been made the IG (modernisation and co-ordination). Kalyan Kumar Mullick, special IG and DIG of Enforcement Branch (EB) is now the IG, EB.

Pallab Kanti Ghosh has been made the new IG, telecommunications. He was the former special additional CP and joint CP, Intelligence.

Sib Sankar Dutta, the special additional CP and joint CP, Police Recruitment Board (PRB), has been made the IG, State Crime Records Bureau. Basab Dasgupta who was the DIG of homeguards is now the DIG, border, Intelligence Bureau (IB). Ajit Kumar Sarkar, formerly the senior staff officer, home guard association, replaced Dasgupta as the DIG of homeguards.

Zahid-ur-Rahman, CO, SAP 7th battalion is now the DIG (Personnel & Welfare). Jayanta Kumar Pal, who held the post of SS, IB, Siliguri is now the DIG, Malda range. Sujit Kumar Sarkar, who was the CO, Bengal Wing Home Guards, has been made the DIG, AP, Eastern Frontier Rifles bns. Chittaranjan Nag, SS, Criminal Investigation Department will hold the office of SP, West Bengal PRB.

Ongmu Gyamtsho Pal, CO, Indian Reserve, 2nd bn is now the SS, IB, Siliguri. Rashid Munir Khan, Officer in Compulsory Waiting, West Bengal Police Directorate has been handed over the duty of CO, Special Armed Police, 2nd bn.

