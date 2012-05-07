The Trinamool Congress-led government has decided a 15-day long celebration to mark its one year in office on May 20. The series of events to be hosted under the programme will cost the state exchequer over Rs 1 crore.

As it did after the completion of three months and six months rule,the state government will release a booklet that will list out the successes of the government in the last one year. The celebrations,titled Paribartaner Ek Bhachhar (One Year of Change),will kick off with a grand function at Milan Mela complex,the fair ground of the state government on Eastern Bypass,on May 15. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. All the 45 departments of the state government will put up stalls at the venue where their performance of the last one year will be displayed. There will be booklets,banners,flexes and other publicity materials that will highlight the successes of every department, said Chief Secretary Samar Ghosh,who presided over a meeting of officials at Writers Building last week to outline the series of programmes.

Employees of the state government will be manning the stalls and answer questions related to the department which the visitors may ask. Apart from setting up stalls,the Information and Culture (I&C) department,which is the nodal agency for organising the programmes,will also organise cultural functions and exhibitions. The I&C department under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have its own programme at Rabindra Sadan Complex to highlight its performance.

Apart from these,the state government will put up hoardings and posters all over the city highlighting its performance.

