14th edition of Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival from January 12

The 14th edition of Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF) will be hosted in partnership with the Indian Museum on its premises from January 12 to 15, where Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker will be among more than 100 speakers, said a release issued by the organisers.

After going online for two consecutive editions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 14th edition of the AKLF will be held in physical format. The first international literary festival in Kolkata and Eastern India, the AKLF, a non-profit initiative and free for everyone, is the only literary festival which is organised by a bookstore, the 100-year-old Oxford Bookstore.

Priti Paul, director, Apeejay Surrendra Group, said, “We look forward to celebrating the centenary of Oxford Bookstore at AKLF 2023 with several special events.”

Arijit Dutta Choudhury, director, Indian Museum, Kolkata, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to share that on the momentous occasion of the celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence, the Indian Museum, in collaboration with Oxford Bookstore, is organising the 14th edition of the AKLF on the museum premises in Kolkata in January.”

Maina Bhagat, director, Oxford Bookstore and AKLF, said, “The 14th edition of the AKLF unfolds a year-long celebration of the heritage Oxford Bookstore’s centenary — a journey that reflects the life, times and rich history of our great city.” For its 14th edition, the list of speakers also includes filmmakers Onir and Muzaffar Ali; poet Janice Pariat, Jerry Pinto and Jeet Thayil; journalist, author and columnist Vir Sanghvi; authors Shobhaa De, Durjoy Datta and Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan; academician and museum curator Dr Alka Pande; dancer Mallika Sarabhai; actor Arunoday Singh; journalist and columnist Bachi Karkaria; translator Arunava Sinha and others.