Monday, September 20, 2021
142 mm in 24 hrs, Kolkata lashed by heaviest Sept rain since 2007

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
September 21, 2021 3:54:27 am
At least 11 areas of Kolkata received more than 100 mm rain over last 24 hours. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Kolkata recorded the highest September rainfall in 14 years as incessant rains in the city and its neighbouring districts since the early hours of Monday left several areas submerged and transport services crippled. The Met department forecast more downpours for at least one more day.

The weather office said Kolkata received 142 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am, with over 100 mm between 1 am and 7 am. The city had recorded 174.4 mm of rainfall on September 25, 2007.

At least 11 places in the metropolis received more than 100 mm rainfall. The Met forecast more rains till Tuesday morning in most districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Barring a few neighbourhoods, almost all low-lying areas in Kolkata were inundated by the evening.

Flight operations in Kolkata were affected. Sources said at least three flights were diverted and several were delayed.

The downpour hit health services at medical facilities Many of these were struggling with waterlogging.

