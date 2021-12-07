14 civilians killed in army op TMC team defers Nagaland visit

THE TRINAMOOL Congress (TMC) on Monday said it would not be sending a delegation to Nagaland’s Mon district, where 14 civilians were killed by security forces, due to “prohibitory orders in the area at present.”

The party also demanded an independent judicial enquiry into the incident, which took place on Saturday.

A five-member delegation, including four TMC MPs from Kolkata, was scheduled to leave for the state on Monday, but the trip was cancelled after discussion with the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, “in the greater interest of national security concerns.” MP Susmita Dev said, “He [Abhishek] asked us to cancel the Nagaland trip. We were going there to stand by the victims’ families and show solidarity with them, not to create unrest.”

Later in the day, Dev and TMC MP Prasoon Banerjee, at a press conference, demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident.

Dev also said Shah should convene a meeting of chief ministers of the north-eastern states and said the problems related to Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) should be resolved through dialogue and “not through domination and interference in the jurisdiction of the states”.

She said, “It is imperative that the Centre should set up a committee to see if AFSPA is working in this country or not. The killing of civilians in Nagaland by security forces has put a question mark over the Act. We demand that Amit Shah ji immediately convene a meeting of all the chief ministers of the north-eastern states and discuss the issue of AFSPA. The problems related to AFSPA should be resolved through dialogue and not through interference in the jurisdiction of the states.”

Former Mizoram Attorney General Biswajit Dev said, “Section 144 has been imposed by the Nagaland district administration. Due to this, traffic was virtually stopped. We got the news that we would not be allowed to leave Jorhat. That is why the decision to go was cancelled. The visit was meant to express solidarity with the families of the local people who had lost their lives. The Nagaland government and the Centre have completely failed in addressing the problems of the state. The responsibility will not end with the formation of SITs. We want to know the reason… why this [Mor incident] happened.”

Demands for the repeal of special laws for AFSPA or the military in the north-eastern states have been around for a long time. The term of the controversial law was further extended during the BJP government’s tenure.

Dev said, “Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his party NPP have demanded cancellation of AFSPA. Nagaland Chief Minister Neifu Rio has also taken to Twitter to raise the

issue.”