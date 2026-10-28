13-year-old girl from Kolkata ‘drugged, gang-raped’ at hotel

A 13-year-old girl from Kolkata was allegedly drugged and gang-raped, with the accused allegedly having filmed the act, police said, adding a case has been filed under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl’s mother, in her complaint, has named the teen’s friend as one of the accused, police said, adding the girl has been sent for medical examination.

According to police, the complainant has alleged that her daughter had left home in Baguiati around 3:30 pm on Saturday to meet a friend in Birati. When she did not return home by evening, the woman called her around 8:30 pm. The minor then said that she had gone to Barrackpore with a friend and would return home by 10:30 pm. When the girl failed to return, her mother called her again but could not reach her, police said.