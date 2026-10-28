13-year-old girl from Kolkata ‘drugged, gang-raped’ at hotel

The girl’s mother, in her complaint, has named the teen’s friend as one of the accused, police said, adding the girl has been sent for medical examination. 

Written by: Atri Mitra
3 min readKolkataOct 28, 2026 12:14 AM IST
Kolkata teen drugged, Kolkata teen drugged raped, Kolkata teen raped, POCSO cases, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairs“The woman in her complaint claimed that fear of the threats had initially prevented her from approaching the police. A complaint was filed at  the Baguihati police station on Tuesday,” the officer said. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 13-year-old girl from Kolkata was allegedly drugged and gang-raped, with the accused allegedly having filmed the act, police said, adding a case has been filed under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl’s mother, in her complaint, has named the teen’s friend as one of the accused, police said, adding the girl has been sent for medical examination.

According to police, the complainant has alleged that her daughter had left home in Baguiati around 3:30 pm on Saturday to meet a friend in Birati. When she did not return home by evening, the woman called her around 8:30 pm. The minor then said that she had gone to Barrackpore with a friend and would return home by 10:30 pm. When the girl failed to return, her mother called her again but could not reach her, police said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Around 12.06 am, the girl messaged her mother, saying she was in danger and added that her friend had taken her to the house of another man, police said.

“The family further alleged that a man later called and assured them that the girl was safe and would return home by car. According to the complaint, a man had contacted the girl’s mother from an unknown number and claimed that he had found the minor crying on the road and had allowed her to use his phone,” a senior police officer said, adding, the girl returned the next day around 10.30 am.

“My daughter had been taken to a hotel in Hooghly district. There she was forced to have a cold drink laced with sedatives before being gang-raped. She was also forced to take a contraceptive pill,” the woman stated in her complaint, police said.

The accused allegedly filmed the act and later blackmailed the family with the videos, police said.

Story continues below this ad

“The woman in her complaint claimed that fear of the threats had initially prevented her from approaching the police. A complaint was filed at  the Baguihati police station on Tuesday,” the officer said.

“Preliminary investigation has found that two rooms were booked at a hotel in the Polba area in Hooghly district. CCTV footage from the hotel shows the minor, along with a young woman and two young men, booking the rooms. One of the men was also carrying a bottle of liquor. At around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the four left the hotel. A case has been registered. However, no arrest has been made yet,” the officer said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments